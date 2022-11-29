WWE NXT Live Coverage (11/29) - Iron Survivor Competitors Announced, Toxic Attraction Vs. Katana Chance, Kayden Carter And Nikkita Lyons, Dijak In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on November 29, 2022!

Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, with the help of X-Pac, Road Dogg, Alundra Blayze and Molly Holly, will be determining who will be competing in the inaugural Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenge Matches at "NXT: Deadline" on December 10. Michaels announced the creation of the match a couple of weeks ago and outlined the rules for the WWE Universe (which can be found here). Who will be participating in the historic matches?

"NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose will be joining forces with her Toxic Attraction teammates Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin to square off with "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, and their ally, Nikkita Lyons. Jayne and Dolin have made it clear over the past few weeks that they have their sights set on Chance and Carter's titles. Lyons offered her services to Chance and Carter last week, and the match was then made official. Which team will come out on top?

Elsewhere in the women's division. Kiana James will be going one-on-one with Fallon Henley. James offered to take Henley's family bar off her hands a couple of weeks ago, but Henley made it clear she had no intentions of selling it anytime soon. James became irate that Henley refuted her offer, and the pair have been at odds ever since. Roxanne Perez will also be facing off with Indi Hartwell in single's competition. Hartwell has shown more aggression over the past few weeks, leading to her getting into a heated exchange with Perez at a recent house show. What will happen when the two collide?

Additionally, Dijak will be competing in the ring for the first time since his return to "NXT" last week following the North American Championship match between current titleholder Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes.

We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as Roxanne Perez makes her way to the ring. Indi Hartwell follows.