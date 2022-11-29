WWE NXT Live Coverage (11/29) - Iron Survivor Competitors Announced, Toxic Attraction Vs. Katana Chance, Kayden Carter And Nikkita Lyons, Dijak In Action
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on November 29, 2022!
Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, with the help of X-Pac, Road Dogg, Alundra Blayze and Molly Holly, will be determining who will be competing in the inaugural Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenge Matches at "NXT: Deadline" on December 10. Michaels announced the creation of the match a couple of weeks ago and outlined the rules for the WWE Universe (which can be found here). Who will be participating in the historic matches?
"NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose will be joining forces with her Toxic Attraction teammates Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin to square off with "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, and their ally, Nikkita Lyons. Jayne and Dolin have made it clear over the past few weeks that they have their sights set on Chance and Carter's titles. Lyons offered her services to Chance and Carter last week, and the match was then made official. Which team will come out on top?
Elsewhere in the women's division. Kiana James will be going one-on-one with Fallon Henley. James offered to take Henley's family bar off her hands a couple of weeks ago, but Henley made it clear she had no intentions of selling it anytime soon. James became irate that Henley refuted her offer, and the pair have been at odds ever since. Roxanne Perez will also be facing off with Indi Hartwell in single's competition. Hartwell has shown more aggression over the past few weeks, leading to her getting into a heated exchange with Perez at a recent house show. What will happen when the two collide?
Additionally, Dijak will be competing in the ring for the first time since his return to "NXT" last week following the North American Championship match between current titleholder Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes.
We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as Roxanne Perez makes her way to the ring. Indi Hartwell follows.
Roxanne Perez vs. Indi Hartwell
The bell rings and Perez offers her hand to Hartwell. Hartwell slaps her hands away and the two lock up. Perez delivers a tijeras before Hartwell manages to deliver an Airplane Spin that sends Perez crashing into the corner. Perez rolls up Hartwell, but Hartwell kicks out. Perez locks in a sleeper, but Hartwell plants her to break the hold. Perez hits a drop kick, then ascends to the middle rope but Hartwell pushes her off. Perez gets back in the ring and Hartwell delivers a pair of bodyslams. She follows it up with an elbow drop, then goes for a pin but Perez kicks out. Hartwell sends Perez's face into the top turnbuckle, then delivers a big boot. She follows it up with a bodyslam, then goes for a pin but Perez kicks out. Perez looks to roll up Hartwell, but Hartwell sits back into it. Perez kicks out and Hartwell delivers a couple of clotheslines. She delivers a sidewalk slam, then sends her face first into the mat and delivers a right hand.
The two women exchange forearms before Perez plants Hartwell and delivers an uppercut. She hits a pair of back elbows, then follows it up with a drop kick and a hip attack. Hartwell plants Perez with a side slam, then goes for a pin but Perez kicks out. Perez tosses Hartwell to the outside and delivers a tope suicida. She tosses her back in the ring, then ascends to the top and delivers a crossbody. Hartwell rolls through and catches her. She hits a big boot, but Perez fires back with Solefood and Pop Rox for the win.
Winner: Roxanne Perez
We then head backstage to Chase U. Duke Hudson apologizes for messing up their match for the "NXT" Tag Team Championships last week and explains himself. He then says he's been gathering a list of signatures of students who believe he should be in the Iron Survivor Challenge. Grayson Waller walks in and says Hudson is using Chase. Waller says Chase will never be a champion. Thea Hail charges at him, but Hudson stops her. Chase says he will take of him, but Hudson volunteers to take his place.
Back at ringside, Dijak heads down with Dante Chen already waiting in the ring.
Dijak vs. Dante Chen
The bell rings and the two lock up. Dijak delivers a right hand to Chen's chest, then knocks him to the outside. He follows him before Chen sends him into the apron spine first. He looks to get back in the ring, but Dijak grabs his leg to prevent him from doing so. He follows it up with a Chokeslam and several right hands. He delivers a series of chops and elbows, then tosses Chen across the ring and fires off a few right hands. Chen fires back with an elbow, but Dijak delivers a back body drop. Chen delivers a chop and a big boot, but Dijak returns the favor and follows it up with Feast Your Eyes for the win.
Winner: Dijak
After the match, Dijak grabs a mic and says that was an example of Hard Justice and unrelenting annihilation. He says the only thing one will see in his eyes is the infliction of suffering, and says he came back to "NXT" to eviscerate a soft society and take out any man who stands in his way. He says everyone will be brought to justice by justice.
We then head to a video of JD McDonagh confronting Ivy Nile. He says she should leave The Creed Brothers because they won't be able to beat Indus Sher. The Creed Brothers walk in and says they don't care how he feels because what really matters is how they all feel about one another.
Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, Road Dogg, Alundra Blayze and Molly Holly Discuss Who They Think Should Be In The Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Matches
We head backstage to Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, Road Dogg, Alundra Blayze and Molly Holly discussing who should be included in the Iron Survivor Challenge. Michaels says everyone brings something different to the table. Blayze says the current talent is off the charts. Road Doggs suggests Carmelo Hayes based off the year he's had so far. Everyone agrees and says he looks like a star. They joke about him being a heat magnet.
Alundra Blayze suggests Tony D'Angelo after his feud with Santos Escobar, but they question the timeline of his injury and whether or not he's ready. X-Pac then throws out JD McDonagh's name and the panel discuss his stellar year and his creepiness. Molly Holly then brings up Joe Gacy's name and the panel says he's been gaining momentum and doing a good job leading Schism. Axiom's name comes up, but says he won't be cleared in time. Von Wagner's name comes up and says even though he isn't a fan favorite, he is a force to be reckoned with but there's still some development to be done. Grayson Waller's name is brought up next, and the panel argues about his attitude. They agree he can win.
Michaels then tells everyone to write down the names of the five people they feel should be in the match.
Grayson Waller then heads to the ring, followed by Chase U.