Ric Flair Gives Update On WWE Royal Rumble Status

With Survivor Series WarGames over, WWE's next premium live event is the Royal Rumble. In the latest episode of his "To Be The Man" podcast, Ric Flair spoke about the January 28, 2023 event and his status.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he was not invited to the Royal Rumble, but he will be at the 30th-anniversary edition of "WWE Raw." The episode is set for January 23, 2023.

"I'm still looking forward to the 30th anniversary. By the way, of course, social media screwed that up, I have not been invited to the Rumble," said Flair. "I am going to San Antonio to sign autographs separately, on the day of the Rumble. I was not invited to the Rumble. However if they want me to put my gear on, like at Last Match, that's fine."

Flair also joked with Conrad Thompson about getting him a new robe for the Royal Rumble, while Thompson joked that Flair was going to be number 30 in the men's Rumble match. It's interesting to note that Flair's last Rumble match was in 2008 when he defeated MVP.

Flair was granted his WWE release in August of last year. Before his release, Flair was involved in an on-screen storyline with Lacey Evans on "Raw." In later interviews, he admitted he was uncomfortable with the storyline. Flair was there in order to aid Evans against his daughter Charlotte. The feud was going to lead up to a match at WrestleMania 37, though it never happened, because in February 2021, Evans announced that she was pregnant.

