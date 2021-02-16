As Wrestling Inc. reported today, the direction for a top RAW angle was changed today, that affected a scheduled Elimination Chamber match.

As seen on RAW tonight, Evans revealed that she is pregnant. It was insinuated in storyline that Ric Flair is the father.

Evans is legitimately pregnant. WWE learned of Evans’ pregnancy today and changed the direction of her angle with Charlotte Flair. Evans was scheduled to face Asuka for the RAW Women’s Championship at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view this Sunday, however that match is now clearly not happening. WWE has yet to announce a replacement for Evans.

Evans has a daughter, Summer, who was used for storylines during her feud with Sasha Banks.

Wrestling Inc. would like to congratulate Evans on her pregnancy.