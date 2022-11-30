Josh Shernoff And Former FITE Director Announce New Streaming Platform

FITE TV, owned by Triller, is a major sports streaming service that has been operating since May 2012. Alongside broadcasting live sports, the platform airs live wrestling events involving promotions such as Impact Wrestling, Game Changer Wrestling, and the National Wrestling Alliance. FITE is also a home for All Elite Wrestling in markets outside North America. Currently, it appears that two now-former behind-the-scenes personnel, Josh Shernoff and Paul Owen, have recently departed FITE and are now set to launch their own sports streaming service.

In a press release, it was revealed that Shernoff and Owen will launch Premier Streaming Network (PSN) in early 2023. Their coverage is set to give "viewers access to combat sports, pro wrestling and entertainment live events and libraries, traditional sporting events, documentaries, and original content series," suggesting that PSN will be looking to compete with FITE by broadcasting similar content. Notably, there is no specific mention of Shernoff and Owen's history with FITE in the press release.

Owen, who was previously Content Curation Editor for the WWE Network, said, "I believe that what we're building at Premier Streaming Network has the best formula to serve promoters and fans around the world." Shernoff, who will serve PSN as Vice President of Programming and Creative Development, added, "We're bringing world-class technology and making it available for everyone who needs a home to reach their fanbase, gain new fans, grow their brand, and bring their product to a global market."

As it stands, there are currently no further details regarding upcoming events that we can expect to see upon launch. However, when the service is officially live, PSN will be available via Web, iOS, and Android mobile web and desktop, Chromecast, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and many Smart TVs.