The Mortis And Glacier Feud Was A Long-Running Battle Of WCW's Mortal Kombat-Inspired Gimmicks

There's no doubt that professional wrestling and video games go hand-in-hand, with a large overlap of fans dating back decades now. Many modern fans can even trace their love of wrestling to video game series like "WWE SmackDown vs. Raw" or the run of "WWF" games from "War Zone" to "No Mercy." That connection may provide the explanation for why WCW boss Eric Bischoff thought it might be a good idea to introduce a pair of WCW characters inspired by "Mortal Kombat" — Glacier and Mortis. Depending on your point of view, that may or may not seem like a fun idea on paper. However, what can't be denied is that the concept just did not work well in execution.

The first test subject in Bischoff's experiment would be Glacier — a wrestling character clearly inspired by Sub-Zero of "Mortal Kombat" fame. To bring this character to life, Bischoff chose recently-signed wrestler Ray Lloyd. Though Bischoff would later come to regret choosing a larger performer, the plan was set into motion with Lloyd. The company began producing vignettes to hype the character up, and work began on an extremely expensive costume reportedly costing $35,000 and an entrance production that was even pricier.