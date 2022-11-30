Behind-The-Scenes Insight Into Sean Waltman And Scott Hall's WWE Exits For WCW

Even 26 years and countless stories later, one of the biggest stories in wrestling history remains the departures of Scott Hall and Kevin Nash from WWE and their subsequent signing with WCW, which would lead to the creation of the New World Order, entering WCW into a golden age. And the story becomes even more fascinating when one learns of how it all came together, which was primarily thanks to a meeting between then-WWE star Sean Waltman and talent agent Barry Bloom.

In an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Bloom, who by 1996 had represented wrestling talents such as Jesse "The Body" Ventura and had a decent relationship with WCW Executive Vice President Eric Bischoff, revealed that a friend put him in touch with Waltman one January evening. Despite already working overtime late into the evening, Bloom agreed to meet with Waltman right then and there.

"I wait, he shows up right away, he comes in and we're talking," Bloom said. "He had had his own problems with WWE, and now he started talking about maybe jumping to WCW. I talked to him back and forth about contracts and what he was making. It was very little, it wasn't even worth a guarantee of any kind in WWE. We talked through it, and he said 'You know, I have another friend who's interested in leaving as well.' I said 'Who is that?' He said 'Scott Hall. He plays Razor Ramon.'"

The revelation, according to Bloom, led to him nearly falling out of his chair. But with Waltman's contract not up until later in 1996, and armed with inside information Bischoff had previously given to him, Hall became, in Bloom's eyes, precisely what WCW was looking for. All he needed was Waltman to put him in contact.