'The Progressive Liberal' Daniel Richards Discusses Increasing Threats Against Him, Interest From WWE And AEW, More - Exclusive

Nick Hausman: Well, hey Daniel, it's been... oh man, has it been three, four years since we last connected? Five?

Daniel Richards: Five, yeah.

You've stayed at it doing this, being The Progressive Liberal, man. You did this really revealing CNN piece, and you talked about how the kind of anger towards you has really been ratcheted up here ... How bad has the heat really gotten right now for you?

Well, the funny thing is the way the... The CNN piece aired two different times that first day. I think it's aired a couple times since, but in the morning one, the way they introduced it, it was like I was about to quit the business because it was so bad. I was like, "Oh man, I hate how that sounds." But I mean, other than that, I was really, of course, really grateful for the coverage, and the time, and the commitment that they made to us.

But no, that wasn't doctored. There was a fight that broke out in the crowd the night they were there, because there were a few, granted just a few, people that actually wanted to hear what I had to say, and they were pissed off at all the other hundreds of people that were trying to drown me out anytime I tried to speak. So I mean, that happened. Then a month before, as I told Ellie, I mean, I had a lady pull a switchblade on me, someone else tried to light my trunks on fire when they were on my ass, and people throwing rocks at me. That was a month, month and a half ago, now.

You say that you didn't really like how the piece made it sound like you were thinking about hanging it up. Does it ever get to a point where you wonder if you're pushing this too far?

I don't think I'm the one pushing anything too far. I've stayed true and consistent. It's just these people, unfortunately, they take their cues from other people. So Trump says, "Let's storm the capital." They storm the capital. No thought goes into it whatsoever. "Hey, there might be consequences to it." Same thing on a micro level. When a lady takes a lighter to my trunks, what would happen if the trunks lit on fire? It's not a f***ing cartoon.

Well, that's what I wonder about, Daniel. As we're all reading this, you see what happened with Paul Pelosi, and obviously there's been other incidents where people have been put in real danger. Does that weigh on you that maybe there could come a day where there is somebody who really just does not like The Progressive Liberal, you know what I mean?

Yeah, I mean I keep my head on a swivel, and I'm aware that's a possibility, but none of these fake wannabe alpha males that come to these events and try to perpetuate the Trump tough guy image, none of them are going to stop me from coming to towns. So I'll keep going. Something that didn't air is, if someone brings a gun and shoots me — I don't wish for that to happen, but if that happens — I'll just be another example of why guns are stupid and have no place in our society. I take a pretty extreme view on that.