Vince McMahon Tried To Arrange Big Introduction On Set Of 'Predator'

Jesse Ventura's foray into film acting with the 1987 action flick "Predator" occurred with no input from Vince McMahon, and the WWF chieftain's reaction to the wrestler's thespian aspiration ran the emotional gamut from anger to self-serving.

In an interview on Chris Jericho's "Talk is Jericho" podcast, Ventura's agent/manager Barry Bloom recalled how the wrestler had become frustrated in being represented by WWF for non-wrestling gigs because the company kept a sizable chunk of his fee. Bloom arranged acting auditions for Ventura before hitting pay dirt for the role of Sgt. Blain in a film initially called "Hunter," which was later titled "Predator." The film's casting director, Jackie Burch, agreed to meet Ventura to discuss the part.

"We're into February 1986 and we walked into Jackie Burch's office," Bloom said. "She was no taller than five feet ... I walk in first and she's sitting at her desk, and behind me walks in Jesse barely makes the door – six-foot-four, but as wide, as well, totally great shape. And she gets up she goes, 'Wow. You are you are big.' And you he had still had the long locks and the earrings and the guns were showing and such. And he was he was amazing."

"She looked at him and said, 'Let's go over and meet Joel Silver,'" he continued, referring to the film's producer, who had a similar reaction. "He looked him up and down, doesn't say a word, waits about 10 to 15 seconds and he goes, 'You're perfect.'"