Tony Khan Is Open To WWE HOFer Having Last Match In AEW

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat made his dramatic return to the wrestling ring this past weekend, wrestling what was billed as his "last match," but if AEW CEO Tony Khan had his way, that would not be the case. During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Khan discussed whether he'd be open to having Steamboat — who has appeared on "AEW Dynamite" in the past, being used by the company as a special guest timekeeper for Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia back in August — wrestle a match inside of an All Elite ring.

"It's definitely something to keep in mind," Khan said. "I think it's amazing that Ricky Steamboat got back in the ring. One of my personal heroes, somebody [who] as a kid, and still to this day, was one of my all-time favorite wrestlers. I would love to have Ricky Steamboat back in AEW any time."

Steamboat's "last match" saw the icon team with Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions FTR, defeating the team of Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a surprise addition in the form of former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis. The trio won the match by submission after applying three simultaneous figure-four leglocks to their opponents, an homage to Steamboat's most iconic rival, Ric Flair.

It was "The Dragon's" first time back in a wrestling ring since he wrestled on a Florida Championship Wrestling show in 2010 — two years before the WWE developmental territory morphed into "WWE NXT" — teaming with his son Richie to take on Caylen Croft and Trent Barreta.