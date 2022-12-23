Roddy Piper Is One Of Only Nine Legends Who Appeared On WWE And WCW's Biggest Shows In The Same Year

"Rowdy" Roddy Piper may have never won a world title, but it's a broad consensus that "Hot Rod" never needed gold to cement his legacy. Piper has done plenty that only few wrestlers can claim and he joins a rare list of eight other names to appear on wrestling's biggest shows in the same year: WWE WrestleMania and WCW Starrcade. Back in 1983, Starrcade became the first pro wrestling event to air on pay-per-view, two years before WrestleMania premiered with Piper and Paul Orndorff teaming up to fight Hulk Hogan and Mr. T in the main event. Piper also has the honor of competing at that first-ever Starrcade, facing Greg Valentine in an infamous Dog Collar Match.

Although Piper became one of the first to main event a WrestleMania, he wasn't actually the first to appear on both WrestleMania and Starrcade in the same year. That designation belongs to Arn Anderson, who in 1989 appeared both at WrestleMania 5 and at that year's Starrcade. The Enforcer teamed with Tully Blanchard as The Brainbusters to defeat Strike Force in WWE, while later in the year he appeared at Starrcade to help Ric Flair defeat The Great Muta.

The next legend to do both was Randy Savage. The "Macho Man" fought Crush at WrestleMania 10 in 1994 before Savage left WWE and showed up at Starrcade to fend off the Faces Of Fear in an effort to help his fellow Mega Power, Hulk Hogan. The first star to actually compete at both pay-per-views in the same year was Lex Luger. As a member of The Allied Powers with Davey Boy Smith, Luger defeated The Blu Brothers (aka The Harris Brothers) at WrestleMania 11 in 1995. He then competed in the World Cup Of Wrestling tournament at Starrcade.