The Miz Was Nearly In WWE Feud With Fellow Reality Star

A feud between The Miz and another network competition show star almost became a "reality" back in the late 2010s, a former member of the "Big Brother" cast recently revealed.

In a new interview with PWMania.com, former reality show star and current OVW wrestler Jessie Godderz shared a story about how WWE once tried to get ahold of him for months to set up a feud with Miz, a.k.a. Mike Mizanin.

Godderz had been vocal about becoming a wrestler like Mizanin was during his tenure as a reality television star, when he appeared on "The Real World" and later "The Challenge."

"Apparently Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis liked my look, my charisma, and liked the fact that I was promoting WWE to a huge mainstream audience," Godderz told PWMania.com. "I later found out that they had an idea to have me start a Reality Show Rivalry with The Miz (who had come off of MTV's The Real World years earlier)."

Godderz said, "on Big Brother, you're locked away for several months during the summer with no telephone and no communication with the outside world so they were not able to get a hold of me at the time."

"So after a few weeks, their interest waned, they gave up and moved on," he lamented. "That was in July of 2009, I believe. Then when the season ended in September and I got out of the house, I had no idea that WWE had been frantically trying to reach me months earlier! I only found out about it 10 YEARS later when I ran into another member of the WWE Talent Relations Department at an OVW Combine where I was making a Guest Appearance in 2019 and he told me the whole story."