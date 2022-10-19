The Miz Working Through Nagging Injury

The Miz has revealed that he's been working for the past several weeks with a minor injury.

"I just got back from 'Monday Night Raw,'" The Miz said on "Ekeler's Edge". "I didn't have to have a match ... [but] any time you have a match, your entire body is sore ... When I'm done, I don't feel it and then the next day I'm like, 'Where is this coming from?' I have a bursa sac that I bursted that just keeps blowing up ... Literally, it just keeps coming back. I messed up my shoulder for a little bit but, you know, you're trying to work out and try to work through it and try to make sure you maintain your body and your physicality."

Despite the injury, Miz mentioned in the same interview that he is set to compete in the squared circle later this week in his native Ohio.

"Just this week, I have to go to 'SmackDown' ... I'm going on Friday just to do the [dark] main event to give them something a little more for that live crowd."

The Miz has been stalked by Dexter Lumis over the past few weeks, with "The Tortured Artist" breaking into his home, appearing during his Steel Cage Match with Bobby Lashley on the September 5 edition of "Raw", and crashing his birthday bash last week. The two were set to go one-on-one this past Monday, but the match was scrapped after The Miz attacked Lumis with a chair on his way to the ring.

H/T to "Post Wrestling" for the transcription.