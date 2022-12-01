Ricky Starks Has Grim Prediction About MJF's World Title Run

Last night on "AEW Dynamite," MJF cut a lengthy promo in his first appearance since defeating Jon Moxley with the help of William Regal for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear. As MJF was nearly finished with his promo and was praising Regal, who was also in the ring, MJF punched Regal in the back of the head with brass knuckles, knocking out the man that helped him win his title.

Following this segment, MJF tweeted: "The Reign of Terror has just begun." The reign of terror is how fans referred to Triple H's world title reigns in the early to mid 2000s, as he was seemingly always on top and defeated many popular stars in WWE. In MJF's promo, he referred to himself as someone who may not be on AEW TV weekly, which has been a common complaint amongst fans — champions who are not regularly on TV. Ricky Starks quoted MJF's tweet and stated: "You are going to run this company into the ground."

At "AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming" on December 14, Starks will receive his first-ever AEW World Championship match when he takes on MJF. Starks secured this victory after winning the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament by defeating Lance Archer, Brian Cage, and Ethan Page. This will be Starks and MJF's first ever singles meeting. The only time they have been in the same match together was in the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal last year, a contest won by Dante Martin and MJF. Starks also announced on "Dynamite" that he will be entering the 2022 Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal in an attempt to take away all that is important to MJF.