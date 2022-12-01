Kenny Omega Addresses Fans Following AEW Dynamite

While wrestling fans watching the November 30 edition "AEW Dynamite" on television enjoyed Kenny Omega at full-throttle intensity in The Elite's bout against Death Triangle, the audience at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis enjoyed a serene and sincere Omega offering an upbeat message to wrestling fans.

After the telecast ended, Omega stood in the ring and praised those in attendance. A member of the audience captured Omega's remarks on a cell phone video and uploaded the video to Twitter.

"Thank you, guys, for coming in such incredible numbers and showing support not only for All Elite Wrestling, but, heck, just for professional wrestling," he said. "Now I know what we're here to do, specifically perhaps, is wrestling. More specifically, perhaps it's sports entertainment."

When the reference to "sports entertainment" sparked a flurry of boos, Omega quickly harvested laughs by responding, "Give it a second, I've got a good closing line here."

Omega stated that he hoped "everybody has a good time, so whether you love us, whether you hate us, whether you're indifferent to us, hopefully something that you saw on this show allowed you for a moment in time to have a good time."

Omega referred to his wrestling career setbacks by stating his "good time was being able to perform in front of you guys. It's been something that I've been missing for nine weeks or so and before then, yikes, for about nine months. Crazy to think about."

He then closed his promo by promising the audience that "We're just getting started, so please get ready for pro wrestling action part deux. It is coming heavy on your way, very shortly."