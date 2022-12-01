WWE Plans To Bring Stadium Show To Major International Market

WWE's global expansion is set to make another big splash. In the company's presentation at this week's Wells Fargo TMT Summit in Las Vegas, WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon talked about WWE's top priorities heading into 2023 and revealed its recent streaming deal in Australia is expected to lead to a major stadium event there.

While speaking about the company's plans to continue pushing its global expansion, McMahon noted that WWE's deal with Australia's Foxtel Group includes plans to host a major live event in the country. "We need to bring a stadium event to Australia as well," she said.

WWE signed its deal with Foxtel Group in September. The deal will see the WWE Network get folded into local streaming giant Binge much like how the service has been integrated into Peacock in the U.S., according to Deadline, which first reported the news.

"International is a focus for us," McMahon said this week. "We have discussed in the past, but now we really have the opportunity to create what we call global localization — or 'glocal' — where we can create local performance centers with local talent and replicate the lines of business that we have here in WWE, but do it on a much smaller scale and hopefully that will ladder up into the bigger product and eventually creating a World Cup-type product that would be very fun and exciting."

McMahon added that expanding globally "also .. is an opportunity for talent to rotate throughout and we can have local stars that ultimately come up to the main roster of WWE."

This year, WWE held its Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff in September and continued its annual Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia last month.