Teddy Long On What Vince McMahon Did If He Thought People Were Gaining Weight

During Vince McMahon's many years as WWE Chairman, he featured performers of all different shapes and sizes. However, McMahon closely monitored the weight of his talent, according to WWE Hall of Famer and former "SmackDown" General Manager Teddy Long.

"Vince was always very aware about the weight," Long said during an appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's "One on One." "I mean, some days you'd go to TV there, and he'd have a scale. They'd already have a scale out, they'd weigh everybody, and then they'd write your name down and take that list back and give it to Vince. I weighed one day and I think he come back to me, and he was right because I was messing around and I'd put on a little bit, and he came right back to me and told me, 'Hey, you're putting on a little bit of weight there.'"

Earlier this year, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER revealed that he had not been pressured by WWE to lose any weight, despite his recent dramatic body transformation. The Austrian wrestler said it was his own initiative to get in better shape for the benefit of his career in WWE. Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T caused controversy by speaking out about AEW star Adam Cole's size, believing he needed to "get more weight" in order to prevent further injuries.

