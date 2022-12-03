​​​​​​Jimmy Hart: Facts Only Hardcore Fans Know About The Mouth Of The South

As explained in his book, Jimmy Hart's involvement with pro wrestling began when he was part of the backing band for a song that Jerry Lawler was releasing locally in the Memphis area. They hit it off, Hart started helping put up posters for the local wrestling shows for extra cash on his days off from performing at the local Ramada hotel, and it eventually led to a storyline where he and The Gentrys performed with Lawler at a wrestling event ... only for Jimmy Valiant to attack Lawler mid-song. This led to, once Lawler turned heel again, Hart being Lawler's manager. Being Jerry Lawler's manager in the late 1970s didn't mean much, though: You barely talked and you assisted Lawler with his use of foreign objects during his matches. That's it.

Then, in early 1980, Lawler broke his leg playing football. And on February 9th of that year, Jimmy Hart: Wrestling Manager came out of his shell.

"That's right, Jerry Lawler broke his leg," explained Hart to announcer Lance Russell. "Big deal, man! You know who broke his leg? [Referee] Jerry Calhoun, baby! Jerry Calhoun broke the man's leg! But listen, I don't want to talk about that anymore. Lemme ask you something, man: If you have a prized racehorse, a thoroughbred, a champion, and he breaks his leg, what do you do to him? WHAT DO YOU DO TO HIM, LANCE? You shoot him, right?! Jerry Lawler is no good to me anymore! He can't make me any more money, baby!"

There was no looking back after that, and Hart became the top villain in the Memphis territory.