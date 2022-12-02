Saraya Goes From One Dentist To Another

AEW star Saraya recently got her wisdom teeth removed, and for anyone curious, the surgery was not performed by her bitter rival Dr. Britt Baker!

Saraya took to social media Thursday to point out the irony in her getting dental surgery after recently wrestling Baker, who just so happens to be a dentist by profession.

"Landed from work. Straight off the plane to the dentist to get my wisdom teeth out," Saraya wrote on Twitter. "This all start just before I had to wrestle a real life dentist. The IRONY."

When asked by a fan to confirm if Baker performed the surgery, Saraya jokingly blamed DMD for the state of her face, which was swollen up from the injection of large amounts of anesthesia.

Shortly thereafter, Saraya also shared a video of herself trying to utter some "very important things" whilst recovering in the dentist's chair. The relevant tweets can be seen below.

Saraya will be appearing for a sit-down interview with Renee Paquette on tonight's episode of "AEW Rampage," speaking for the first time since her victory over Baker at last month's Full Gear pay-per-view. The match was Saraya's first taste of in-ring action in nearly five years, following the career-ending neck injury she suffered at a WWE live event in December 2017. While Saraya hasn't appeared on AEW television since Full Gear, she did participate in a tell-all interview on last week's "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where she listed AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter, Toni Storm and TBS Champion Jade Cargill as her potential future opponents. A match-up between Hayter and Saraya was teased on this week's "AEW Dynamite" where Hayter demanded a sit-down interview of her own upon hearing the news of Saraya's interview with Paquette. It was later announced by AEW that Hayter will be interviewed on next week's show.