Saraya Reveals Which Moves She Won't Be Taking In AEW Following Comeback From Injury

Saraya made a successful in-ring return at AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view this past weekend by defeating Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. It was the 30-year-old's first match since December 27, 2017, when she sustained a career-altering neck injury competing in a six-woman tag team match at a WWE house show. Saraya was later forced to retire from the ring.

After failing to gain clearance to return to the ring during her final years with WWE, the former WWE Divas Champion announced on the November 9 episode of "AEW Dynamite" that she was once again cleared to perform. Of course, coming back from a major injury comes with great risk, and Saraya has already outlined what moves she will no longer take when stepping inside the ring.

"I need to be cautious this time," Saraya told the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast. "I don't want to take a German suplex, you'll see plenty of those in other matches. I'm good not taking a German suplex and a piledriver. I can tell a story. It's fine. I'm still gonna be bumping around and doing my thing. There's just some moves I'm taking out of my repertoire."

United Kingdom-born Saraya began her in-ring career in 2005. After building her name on the independent circuit in the UK and abroad, she signed for WWE in September 2011; a movie titled "Fighting with My Family" was released in 2019 documenting Saraya's journey signing with the promotion. Saraya's contract with WWE reportedly came to an end in July. She later signed for Tony Khan's AEW and made her first appearance for the company at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" on September 21.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "AEW Unrestricted" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.