Details About Ted DiBiase's Forgotten All Japan Pro Wrestling Run

In the fall of 1982, The Rat Pack, consisting of Ted DiBiase, Jim Duggan, and Matt Borne, ruled Mid-South Wrestling. Duggan was the Louisiana Heavyweight Champion, DiBiase the North American Heavyweight Champion, and Borne co-held the Mid-South Tag Team Championships with DiBiase.

The trio was reviled by fans for their scheming ways, one of which resulted in the Junkyard Dog leaving the territory for 90 days after being pinned by DiBiase in a "loser leaves, no disqualification tag team match" on the October 30, 1982, episode of Mid-South Wrestling.

By the spring of 1983, the group was no more. Duggan fired Borne after they lost a tag-team championship match to Mr. Wrestling II and Tiger Conway Jr. on March 26. Several weeks later on April 16, DiBiase formed an alliance with Skandor Akbar, who put up $25,000 for DiBiase and Mr. Olympia to get a "winner takes all" tag team title match. This alliance angered Duggan, who wanted nothing to do with Akbar as he could "see through his phony, baloney crap" and told DiBiase he was going his own way.

After months of intense battles, DiBiase demanded — and was granted — a "loser leaves no disqualification" match against Duggan on September 10. Attempting to scheme his way to victory, DiBiase had The Road Warriors interfere in the match but Duggan had The Junkyard Dog watching his back. In the end, Duggan emerged victorious and sent DiBiase packing.