Trailer Released For E! Docuseries About Nikki Bella's Wedding

Fans are getting their first look at Nikki Bella's recent wedding in a new trailer for a docuseries about the former WWE Superstar's big day.

One-half of the famed Bella twins, Nikki Bella married Artem Chigvintsev in August after the couple met on the set of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2019. E! has the premiere of the four-part docuseries about the couple's wedding – titled "Nikki Bell Says I Do" — lined up for January 26, and today, the cable network dropped the first trailer, which is also set to star twin sister Brie.

The sneak peek offers up various clips of Bella and her future husband making preparations for their wedding day in Paris, including the typical wedding traditions that go along, such as bridal showers, bachelor and bachelorette parties, and the formal ceremony. "Four years ago I met this guy, and four years later I'm marrying him in our favorite place in the world," Bella said in the trailer. "This is where I'm meant to be and this is the person I'm meant to be with."

Bella previously told E! News' "Daily Pop" in September that the couple's two-year-old son Matteo was the ring bearer for the ceremony and that her husband's vows were "very emotional and beautiful." However, "a lot of stuff went down," she said. And the show teases that "getting to the altar will be anything but easy." While viewers may know how the series turns out, with Bella and Chigvintsev tying the knot, it's likely they can expect plenty of twists and turns to get there.

She had previously been engaged to John Cena, but the couple split back in 2018.