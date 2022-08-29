Nikki Bella Confirms Her Marriage And Plans For A Multi-Part TV Special

The long wait for Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev to officially tie the knot has come to an end. It has been announced by People that the WWE Hall of Famer has tied the knot with her now former fiance. Bella first made the announcement on Instagram and revealed that there will be a four-part special surrounding her marriage airing on E! titled "Nikki Bella Says I Do." Bella and Chigvintsev first met while both were paired together on ABC's "Dancing With The Stars" in 2017. There was a discussion earlier in the summer regarding the two getting married in the fall to have Chigvintsev's family from Russia present, but the couple decided to make it official earlier than expected.

Bella and Chigvintsev got engaged in 2019 and since then have had a child together named Matteo. They originally planned to be wed during Thanksgiving of 2021, but Nikki was suffering from post-partum depression and the two ended up going to couples therapy.

Before meeting Chigvintsev, Bella was in a long-term relationship with John Cena. Eventually, the two WWE stars parted ways in 2018 after she could tell Cena wasn't interested in having children at the time, something that Nikki wanted in her life. Since then, Cena has expressed a change of heart with his wife Shay Shariatzadeh. He and Bella remain on positive terms as Bella even thanked Cena during her WWE Hall Of Fame induction speech. Just a few weeks ago, The Bella Twins were the subject of one of this season's A&E "WWE Legends Biography."