In an exclusive with PEOPLE, Nikki and Brie Bella introduced their newborn baby boys to the world. Nikki welcomed her first child, Matteo Artemovich with her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, and Brie welcomed her second child, Buddy Dessert. Brie also has a three-year-old daughter Birdie with WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan.

The Bella Twins gave their reactions to giving birth within 22 hours of each other.

"I've been up since 3 a.m., but this is what I've wanted my whole life," Nikki expressed." "The fact that he's here. I'm just so in love and happy.

"That's what happens when you're on an infant schedule," Brie added. "But like Nikki said, the love is just so overpowering that even though you're so tired, that bliss just takes over."

Nikki was originally due on Aug. 6. However, doctors recommended for her to get induced early due to high blood pressure worries. Nikki described the entire process.

"Artem and I were so not prepared," Nikki admitted. "We barely had bags packed. I labored for 22 hours, and I pushed for two hours while wearing a mask because of COVID-19. It was 118 degrees in Phoenix, and our room wouldn't get colder than 76 degrees, so I was burning hot the whole time. I had two more rounds of pushing [to go] until my doctor said, 'You're going to have to have a c-section.' I said, 'No, he's coming out vaginally.'

"I looked at Artem, and I go, 'Put on the Lumineers!' And literally we 'Hey Ho'-ed and '-Ophelia'-ed Matteo into this world. I have never pushed so hard in my life. I almost tore off the handlebars!"

Nikki gave birth to Matteo on July 31, and Brie gave birth to Buddy a day later. She described her experience of giving birth to Buddy and her and Bryan's reaction to giving birth to a baby boy.

"I was trying to have a VBAC (a vaginal birth after a previous cesarean section) because I had an emergency c-section with Birdie, but I forgot I make stubborn babies, and they don't like to come out," Brie said. "When Matteo came on the 31st, I was like, 'No matter what, my baby is coming at 9 a.m. tomorrow.' We didn't know it was a boy yet.

"This experience was so different from my last, just to walk into a c-section and be completely alert. When they pulled out Buddy, they put down the curtain, and my husband was like, 'Oh, I got a boy!' We were really overwhelmed with joy."

Another unplanned coincidence, along with being pregnant at the same time and giving birth within a day of each other, was that the Bellas were placed in hospital rooms adjacent to each other. The Bellas commented on meeting each other's babies for the first time.

"What's crazy about Buddy and Mateo is, they both have the same scream-cry," Nikki pointed out. "It's the cutest high-pitch noise and they're identical. Even their coos are identical and they're so cute. Now, Mateo, he will grunt and like punch my boobs when he's breastfeeding. Artem and I will sit and laugh because it's perfect little punches he'll do. He grunts at me, so I feel like I have a little boxer on my hands.

"Buddy loves kicking," Brie noted. "I actually was really nervous, because everyone's like, 'If you have a good baby, you're going to have a really bad one.' I was like, 'Well, Birdie was so good. So here comes my wild one.' He's calmer than what Birdie was.

[Both babies] are calm and patient," Brie adds. "We're the wild ones and very feisty. Our little boys don't have our personalities yet. Birdie does. Birdie is our mini."