Announced on People.com, Nikki and Brie Bella revealed they are both pregnant, and are each due only a week and a half apart.

Nikki got engaged to be married to her former Dancing With The Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev, last November in France. This will be her first child.

For Brie, this will be her second child. She and her husband, Daniel Bryan, have a two-year old daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson

"Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?" Brie said. "People are going to think that's a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!"

"[It was] a total surprise," Nikki added. "It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm pregnant.' I'm not ready for it."

The sisters recalled when each of them realized they were expecting.

"My husband and I were trying for seven or eight months, but then I felt in my heart it was a sign from God, like, 'You guys are good with one,' so we stopped trying," Brie stated. "When we were in France meeting Artem's family, I felt a little off. I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body. When we got home, I took a test two days before Thanksgiving, and when I saw the positive sign, I was like, 'Oh, s---!'"

"I was in yoga, and I kept getting this feeling that you need to take a pregnancy test, but I wasn't even late yet," Nikki said. "And so I'm like, 'Why do I keep having this feeling? Am I getting twin vibes from her? Because she just told me she's pregnant?' I didn't tell Artem at this point. I just want to do this by myself. When I came back in, and it said pregnant, I had to sit down for a second."

Congratulations to Brie and Nikki Bella!

From birthdays to WWE titles, @Total_Bellas stars @BellaTwins Nikki and Brie Bella have shared plenty together — now, they can add being pregnant to their list. ?? ??



Watch the full PeopleTV special: https://t.co/KKfRzdNgm3 pic.twitter.com/FVSxQXN7dk — People (@people) January 29, 2020