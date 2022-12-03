The Most Tragic Moments In Wrestling

Though presenting its stars as nigh-invincible superhumans, the wrestling industry has seen numerous tragedies over the years. Wrestling is a live exhibition where anything can go wrong for the performers. The human body wasn't engineered to endure the physical toll of the sport, where scripted spots can leave someone with life-altering injuries.

Wear and tear on the road can lead to substance dependency to cope with depression, bodily pain, and sleep deprivation. Addiction is a leading contributor to industry death tolls, whether they'd be from overdoses or incidents while under the influence. No other form of entertainment or sport features such a high mortality rate with 2022 seeing several stars pass away from a variety of causes. Charity supercards and memorial shows dedicated to fallen wrestlers are all too common, with rival organizations sometimes banding together to pay tribute.

Often presented in a bubble for spectators to seek refuge from the harsh realities of life, wrestling shows are subject to change as real world tragedy can alter the product. Untimely deaths can lead to on-the-fly adjustments made at an event and could even alter long-term booking developments.

To put on a grand performance in the face of tragedy, personal or professional, is no easy feat. In spite of the problems faced by them behind the scenes, pro wrestlers still leave it all in the ring to help the audience have a good time and leave the show satisfied. In no particular order, here are 15 of wrestling's most tragic moment.