Stevie Ray: 'Harlem Heat Is Dead'

For years, Harlem Heat — comprised of Booker T and Stevie Ray — wreaked havoc on WCW's tag team division to the tune of 10 World Tag Team Championship reigns. They ultimately entered the WWE Hall of Fame together in 2019, and their last match, dubbed "The Final Heat," saw them win the Reality of Wrestling Tag Team Championship in Booker T's promotion one last time together. But if fans are hoping for one more Harlem Heat reunion, Stevie Ray is here to throw cold water on the idea entirely. Well, almost.

"Frankly, I wouldn't go back and do another match," Ray said on "The Grue Rume Show." So that's that, right? Not necessarily. Ray and Booker started teaming together back in 1989 as the Huffman Brothers in Western Wrestling Alliance, and their career together continued until July 2000 when WCW shuttered. Yet aside from the one-off in 2015, Ray believes there's no reason for another, as he wouldn't want to cheapen their legacy. "Harlem Heat did what we did," he continued, "and I want the people to remember that, and that's it. As far as I'm concerned, Harlem Heat is dead."

Pretty cut and dry, all things considered. Still, the old adage "never say never" constantly rings through the halls of professional wrestling. So while he says he's not going to be like Jason or Michael Myers and keep coming back, what if? What would it take for just one more match? "If it's enough zeroes, who knows?" Ray pondered with a laugh. "That's all I can tell you about that."