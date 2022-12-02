Mickie James To Miss Upcoming Shows Due To Brother's Funeral Service

It's been a bittersweet week for wrestling veteran Mickie James.

On Thursday, the "Hardcore Country" superstar rekindled her rivalry with "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo in Impact Wrestling, later earning the win over her former foe in a match and extending her "Last Rodeo" retirement tour. Following her clutch victory, James was met with a challenge from current Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace; Grace offered James a title shot at the company's upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view next month. James accepted, and the Knockouts Championship match was signed.

Friday morning, however, James revealed that, following the tragic news of her brother and niece's deaths, the former Knockouts Champion had canceled her upcoming appearances at Germany Comic Con on December 3 and 4, alongside WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. "Germany Fans. I am so sorry that I must reschedule the appearance I had this weekend with Trish Stratus," she confirmed via Twitter. "I was really looking forward to it. However, my brother's service is on Monday and there was no way I could make both. I hope you understand. I will see you very soon."

While James prepares for her brother's funeral service, many wrestling personalities offered their condolences, including Stratus. "I'll give extra hugs for you sister ... Love you and sending you so much love and the brightest light," Stratus wrote in the comments. Other stars including Sasha Banks, Sonny Kiss, and Amale also expressed their deepest sympathies.

Wrestling Inc. would like to send their condolences as well to Mickie James, her family, and the family of the other victims at this difficult time.