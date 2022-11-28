Mickie James Confirms Passing Of Her Brother And Niece

As eventful as the world of professional wrestling can be at times, there's a real world out there, where things can turn tragic, quickly. And that was the case this past weekend for Mickie James, who lost at least two family members in a tragic accident.

The Impact Knockout took to Twitter on Monday to talk about what happened and express gratitude towards her fans.

"Thank you everyone for the love & the messages. It's warmed my heart," James tweeted. "Please continue to pray Wayne's wife Christy Knuckles. She is still in serious condition in the hospital. She lost both her husband (My brother) and her 16yr old daughter in the accident. I can't imagine.

"Also for the parents of her daughters best friend who was only 15. They had just picked her up and we're taking the girls to school. My heart is broken for them as I don't know what I would do. Think. Or even feel. I am sending so much strength, healing, and love."

James also had a message to her fans regarding the other driver involved in the incident, with James asking for support to be given his way as well.

"Lastly, please lift up the driver of the other vehicle who hit them," James tweeted. "Thankfully he is ok. But mentally & emotionally I'm sure is devastated. I hope he knows and forgives himself. It wasn't your fault. There was nothing you could do. It was an accident. A tragic accident."

Wrestling Inc. sends their condolences to Mickie James, her family, and the family of the other victims at this difficult time.