Mickie James Appears To Make Huge Announcement About Her In-Ring Future

When asked by a fan on Twitter whether or not she was Askua's mystery partner in the ongoing WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, Mickie James dropped a major bombshell. "No. I feel I'm done in wrestling," James replied. "But you can #watchalong with me & @RealNickAldis tonight on @millionsdotco!!!" After that comment seemed to imply that James had retired from wrestling, fans naturally expressed their dismay, leading her to issue a follow-up tweet expressing her appreciation for their love, but also the belief that she's done all there is to do in the industry.

James began wrestling in 1999 on the independent circuit in the Washington, D.C. area and would go on to manage various male talent. She would sign a developmental contract with WWE as part of OVW in 2003, ultimately getting called up to the main roster in 2005 and beginning a memorable feud with Trish Stratus. In 2006, she would dethrone Stratus to become the WWE Women's Champion, but would lose it to Lita shortly after. She would then go on to win the championship from Melina twice and Beth Phoenix once before leaving the company in 2010.

Following this, James would sign with TNA (now known as Impact Wrestling). She would feud with Madison Rayne before dethroning her to win the Knockouts Championship on 2011, then win the title an additional two more times before departing the company in 2016 and returning to WWE. She would form an alliance with Alexa Bliss that led to a feud, but was ultimately released by WWE in 2021. James made history in 2022 by entering the Royal Rumble as Impact's Knockouts Champion.