Mickie James Appears To Make Huge Announcement About Her In-Ring Future
Mickie James has seemingly made a huge announcement about the future of her in-ring career. James has most recently been taking part in top feuds and matches in NWA and Impact Wrestling. She first appeared in NWA at the June 8, 2021 taping of "Powerrr," announcing that she would be a producer for the all women's pay-per-view EmPowerrr. She would defeat Kylie Rae after issuing an open challenge during the 73rd Anniversary Show and would go on to make several more appearances on "Powerrr."
James would also emerge in Impact later that same year at Slammiversary, extending an offer to Deonna Purrazzo that would see the latter defend her Knockouts Championship during the EmPowerrr event. Purrazzo would disrespect James, but would ultimately accept the offer and retain her title. James would later get a shot against Purrazzo for the title at Bound For Glory and would successfully defeat Purrazzo to become the new champion. Tasha Steelz would then take the title off James during the Sacrifice event. James has wrestled a handful of matches for both companies since, but it now appears that she's quietly made a surprising decision regarding her in-ring career.
Is Mickie James Retired?
When asked by a fan on Twitter whether or not she was Askua's mystery partner in the ongoing WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, Mickie James dropped a major bombshell. "No. I feel I'm done in wrestling," James replied. "But you can #watchalong with me & @RealNickAldis tonight on @millionsdotco!!!" After that comment seemed to imply that James had retired from wrestling, fans naturally expressed their dismay, leading her to issue a follow-up tweet expressing her appreciation for their love, but also the belief that she's done all there is to do in the industry.
James began wrestling in 1999 on the independent circuit in the Washington, D.C. area and would go on to manage various male talent. She would sign a developmental contract with WWE as part of OVW in 2003, ultimately getting called up to the main roster in 2005 and beginning a memorable feud with Trish Stratus. In 2006, she would dethrone Stratus to become the WWE Women's Champion, but would lose it to Lita shortly after. She would then go on to win the championship from Melina twice and Beth Phoenix once before leaving the company in 2010.
Following this, James would sign with TNA (now known as Impact Wrestling). She would feud with Madison Rayne before dethroning her to win the Knockouts Championship on 2011, then win the title an additional two more times before departing the company in 2016 and returning to WWE. She would form an alliance with Alexa Bliss that led to a feud, but was ultimately released by WWE in 2021. James made history in 2022 by entering the Royal Rumble as Impact's Knockouts Champion.