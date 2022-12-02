Celeste Bonin Celebrates Marriage In Austin

Congratulations are in order for former WWE Superstar Celeste Bonin, who celebrated her marriage to fellow personal coach and motivational speaker Grant Dziak this week in Austin, Texas, and let her Instagram followers know about it. Bonin, herself a bodybuilder and personal coach, performed under the ring name Kaitlyn for a handful of years in WWE — winning the WWE Divas Championship once along the way. And while she did abruptly leave WWE in 2014, citing personal issues, she eventually did make her way back to the company as a participant in the Mae Young Classic in July 2018. After walking away with the vitory in her first match despite four years away from the industry, she wound up being eliminated from the tournament brackets via a loss to Mia Yim in the second round.

Her final WWE appearance took place one year later, as she appeared on a "Raw" Reunion show, alongside Torrie Wilson, Alicia Fox, and yes, even Santino Marella. However, she hasn't stopped wrestling altogether. Currently, Bonin continues making a name for herself in the South African wrestling promotion Slamforce Africa, where she is the current SFA Women's Champion. At just 36 years old and with her first marriage having ended in divorce inside just three years, it appears as though Bonin has more than found her footing again both inside and outside of the ring, noting in a follow-up post on her Instagram Story that she's "Everything I've ever wanted to be. Free."

All of us at Wrestling Inc. send Celeste Bonin our congratulations.