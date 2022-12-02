Sami Zayn Match Will Kick Off WWE SmackDown

"WWE SmackDown" will kick off tonight's episode in a "helluva" way. The Bloodline is fresh off the heels of a Survivor Series victory in the WarGames match and it's all thanks to the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn. That match closed out the premium live event and now Zayn will begin "SmackDown" in a headline match. He will be taking on one of his opponents in Saturday's WarGames match, Sheamus. WWE made the announcement on Twitter courtesy of Cathy Kelley that the leader of The Brawling Brutes will take on Zayn in singles action.

Zayn cemented his allegiance to The Bloodline when he saved Roman Reigns from being pinned by Kevin Owens. Owens and Zayn shared an intense staredown before the latter made the decision to deliver a low blow to his former friend and then a Helluva Kick for the 1-2-3. The move by Zayn seemingly tightened his bond with the rest of The Bloodline family as everyone from him to Jey Uso is finally on the same page. Reigns put that confrontation to the test when he sent Zayn in to team with Jey in the early stages of the WarGames match.

Also announced for tonight's episode of "SmackDown" is the final of the World Cup Tournament between Santos Escobar and Ricochet, a match that once took place in the now-defunct Lucha Underground.

Unfortunately for "SmackDown," the program will not be in its usual time slot on Fox, but it will instead air on FS1. Fox will be broadcasting a big NCAA college football game between USC and Utah.