Major Update On Tegan Nox's Return To Pro Wrestling

Tegan Nox is officially back in WWE. Nox made her surprise return during the December 2 episode of "SmackDown," saving Liv Morgan from an attack by Damage CTRL. There had been reports that WWE was interested in bringing her back. Things started to pick up more steam when Michael Cole mentioned her name during the Survivor Series WarGames event, which many fans noticed. Now, Nox is back and ready to pick up where she left off.

Nox was released from WWE just over a year ago. She had been brought up to the main roster, joining "SmackDown" in a tag team alongside Shotzi. But the partnership was short-lived as she got drafted to "Raw," although she never made an appearance for the brand.

In the time since her release, Nox was completely inactive in the wrestling world, which led some people to speculate that she had retired from in-ring action. Nox later debunked those rumors by revealing that the reason for her absence is much more complicated. She said she had trouble getting her visa, which legally prevented her from wrestling or coming back to the U.S. if she decided to leave. It seems as if the situation is now resolved

Nox is the latest in a string of comebacks under the creative regime of Paul "Triple H" Levesque. She was a major star and fan-favorite during her run in "NXT" and also appeared on "NXT UK." She had a heated rivalry with her longtime friend, Dakota Kai. Now that Nox appears to be involved in a feud with Damage CTRL, there's little doubt her history with Kai will play a factor.