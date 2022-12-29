Adnan Virk Explains Why He Failed As A WWE Announcer

Former WWE announcer Adnan Virk learned first-hand how tough the wrestling world can be. Virk, who's known for his work on MLB Network, joined WWE in April 2021 as a play-by-play commentator for "Monday Night Raw," alongside Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. But it would be short-lived as he and WWE parted ways six weeks later, as he was replaced by Jimmy Smith. It was a sudden change that left fans wondering what happened.

While Virk initially attributed the busy traveling schedule as the cause for his departure, he shed more light behind the reasons why he left during an interview with Peter Klein. Virk said that handling both duties on MLB Network and WWE proved to be too difficult to maintain, similar to Pat McAfee's situation. He also stated how he was a fan of wrestling as a kid, but admitted to not watching it as much as he grew older, which made it hard for him to keep up with the current product.

"I think the biggest challenge, for me, was that it's hard to be really well-versed in the sport when you're trying to catch a freight train that's already going a hundred miles an hour," Virk explained. "So I'm this guy running alongside the train trying to catch up [to] someone like you who has all this wrestling knowledge and has been so well-vested. It's hard to make up for that gap in time."

On top of that, Virk revealed that WWE didn't provide any commentary training, rather fellow commentators Graves, Saxton, and Michael Cole helped him along the way by giving him tips and feedback.