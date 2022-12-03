Kevin Owens Comments On WWE Working With Pro Wrestling NOAH

The professional wrestling world erupted in awe on October 30 upon Pro Wrestling NOAH's announcement of a dream match between two of the greatest Japanese wrestlers in history. The legendary Keiji Muto will once again reprise his Great Muta persona to take on WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura at NOAH's New Year's show on January 1 as part of Muto's ongoing retirement tour.

Wrestling fans and personalities exclaimed their excitement for the "forbidden door" match-up, including WWE Superstar Kevin Owens. The former Universal Champion declared that "this is going to rule," in a tweet he posted shortly after the announcement. In a recent appearance on WWE's "After The Bell," Owens further explained why the match "scratch[ed] that itch" for him as a wrestling fan.

"I think the coolest part, when I saw the announcement for the match and the way they had it, and then Shinsuke's music hits in the video and it just gave me absolute goosebumps," he said. "Knowing how incredible that is for the fans, it's such a treat."

Owens said a match between Muto and Nakamura "really was unfathomable" and "unimaginable" until NOAH's confirmation. "Not only is it happening, but it's also something that I'm sure — we haven't talked about it — but I'm sure it means a lot for Shinsuke to get to do that," he added.

"KO" also expressed his excitement "to see [other] people's reaction" to the upcoming match, comparing it to his bout earlier this year with WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. "It wasn't even something in people's minds. It's like me and Steve Austin at WrestleMania," he said. "It should have never happened. It's just like it makes no sense until it happens."

