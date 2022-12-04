Kevin Owens Gives His Thoughts On Possibly Appearing At Indie Shows

WWE Superstars competing in special matches on the independent scene may never happen, but WWE's Kevin Owens said on "After The Bell" that he thinks it "would be really cool to do that one day." Not only would wrestling fans love to see it, but it obviously would greatly benefit independent wrestling.

"I am very deeply rooted in the independent scene, that's where I came up," Owens said. "I still have so many friends there and there's a few wrestling companies, independent companies that I hold very near and dear to my heart that I would love to maybe one day show back up on one day just for fun, whether it's a promo or maybe it's a match."

While pro wrestling's "forbidden door" has been kicked open in recent years with the likes of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, AEW, and Impact Wrestling working together to create dream matches, WWE has typically kept up the barricades. However, there have been examples of the company relaxing its rules in that regard, such as Mickie James appearing in the women's Royal Rumble match while she was Impact Knockouts World Champion at the start of this year.

It was also recently announced that WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura would wrestle The Great Muta for Pro Wrestling NOAH in January. Considering how many of WWE's top talents started out on the independents, it would certainly be interesting to see them return for one-off appearances.

"It feels like more of a possibility than ever," Owens said. "It doesn't mean it's gonna happen, but it feels like it could now, and that's very exciting for everybody."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "After The Bell" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.