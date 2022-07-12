The “Forbidden Door” of professional wrestling can be described as when a talent unexpectedly makes an appearance in a promotion while signed to a different one. The latest example of this came when All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling hosted a pay-per-view of the same name on June 26, featuring dream matches between AEW and NJPW talent.

Although the event didn’t feature wrestling’s biggest company, WWE, the event did garner tons of attention and success, setting the stage for future events involving AEW and NJPW. The WWE, however, dipped their toe into cross-promotion, having “Impact Wrestling” Knockouts Champion Mickie James appear at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Since then, WWE hasn’t been involved in any cross-promotion with companies and notoriously has been excluded from opening the “Forbidden Door.”

Though it has been teased from the AEW side of things, WWE talent has yet to comment on the situation until now. When asked about what opponent he’d like to face next during an interview with “WWE Deuschland” on Instagram, WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston dropped the idea of opening the “Forbidden Door” of wrestling.

“Since Mickie James came to the [Royal] Rumble, the quote-on-quote Forbidden Door that was never to be talked about was open,” Kingston said. “So yeah, there’s a lot of different people from a lot of different promotions that are incredibly talented that I’d love to mix it up with and have matches with, for sure.”

Kingston and The New Day have teased match-ups with “The Elite’s” Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks in the past, but nothing was made of those interactions. The two factions also appeared at the E3 convention in Los Angeles in 2018, facing each other in Street Fighter V. As far as who else the former WWE Champion would like to mix it up with, Kingston named several talents in NXT.

“Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, there’s so many people. Even Roderick Strong down there, Bron Breakker’s coming up,” Kingston said. “There’s so many people that are just so incredibly talented and I’m looking forward to seeing that next crop and that next-generation just kind of creep up, and anything I can do to assist them in achieving some success while at the same time getting to mix it up with these young guys, and Brett Favre — see if I still got it.

“So, yeah, I don’t know, there’s so many people and so much talent out there that I’m open to anything and everything. There’s crazy tag teams out there, obviously, too, so, who knows? I don’t even know what I’m doing tomorrow on SmackDown, so I can’t really tell what I’m going to be doing too much in the future.”

For now, wrestling fans will only be able to dream about The New Day vs. The Elite, Kenny Omega vs. Roman Reigns, and so many other dream matches.

