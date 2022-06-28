AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door has come and gone, but already fans and pundits are wondering what comes next for the partnership between the two promotions. In particular, how did New Japan feel about the show, and, most importantly, will there be a Forbidden Door 2?

In a Tokyo Sports write-up of Forbidden Door, NJPW President Takami Ohbari discussed the event, revealing he too came away from the show feeling positive, despite some of the limitations that befell AEW and New Japan before the show.

“There are still fighters and cards I would like to see,” Ohbari said. “I would like to see a continuation of this event.”

That said, Ohbari was clear that the next time the two promotions cross over, he’d like to see it happen in his home country.

“I think there is a need to see this event in Japan,” Ohbari said. “The 50th anniversary year is a good opportunity to make that happen. I think there are fighters [from AEW] who would like to compete in front of Japanese fans.”

As Ohbari notes, New Japan is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary, having already run its traditional anniversary show in March. The promotion was founded by wrestling legend Antonio Inoki on January 13, 1972, after Inoki departed from the Japan Pro Wrestling Alliance, and held its first show on March 6 of that same year.

Whether Ohbari’s statements point towards another Forbidden Door event taking place in Japan this year or early next year, before the start of New Japan’s 51st anniversary, is unclear. Either way, Ohbari’s support of continuing to hold Forbidden Door events was echoed by AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan before Sunday’s supershow.

For now, business returns to usual for both promotions, as New Japan will resume their New Japan Road tour, marching towards the start of the G1 Climax in early July. Meanwhile, this week’s “AEW Dynamite” will see the second-ever Blood & Guts match, with the Jericho Appreciation Society taking on AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, Santana and newest AEW signee Claudio Castagnoli inside the double cage.

