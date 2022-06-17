Tony Khan is hoping that the “Forbidden Door” Pay-Per-View will become an annual event.

The first co-promoted event involving AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling will be held at Chicago’s United Center on Sunday, June 26. A half-dozen matches have already been announced. Khan discussed how the booking of this event is different, specifically the need to collaborate with NJPW booker Gedo.

“Yeah, I’ve likened it to ‘Crimson Tide’ where Denzel [Washington] gets a missile key,” Khan told ComicBook.com.

Khan says he’s been discussing the booking of “Forbidden Door” with Gedo for over a year, agreeing on matches and other ideas leading up to the event. Khan says the partnership has “worked really well” thus far.

“It started with AEW wrestlers going there, and I had some thoughts and ideas about what they should or shouldn’t be doing,” Khan explained.

“So it is different when we’re working together like this and it’s been a great collaboration for a long time now with AEW and New Japan, and I like working with Gedo.”

The first major moves in the partnership between AEW and NJPW came in January and February of last year. Jon Moxley appeared on an episode of NJPW “Strong” to answer a challenge for a title match from Kenta. Moxley was the IWGP United States Championship at the time.

That led to a breakthrough moment in the history of the so-called “forbidden door” when Kenta became the first NJPW wrestler to appear on AEW programming. He made a surprise appearance on “Dynamite” to attack Moxley.

The confrontations led to a tag team falls count anywhere, anything goes match on the following week’s “Dynamite” between Kenta/Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley/Lance Archer. Moxley later successfully defended the IWGP United States Championship against Kenta on NJPW “Strong”.

Moxley is set to face NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Interim AEW World Championship in the main event of the “Forbidden Door” pay-per-view.

