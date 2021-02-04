AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers defeated Jon Moxley, PAC, and Rey Fenix in the main event of tonight’s Dynamite: Beach Break. Fenix took the pin after Anderson and Gallows dropped him with their finisher, magic killer.

Post-match, the two sides continued to brawl as Lance Archer ran to the ring to clear out The Good Brothers. This left Moxley and Omega alone in the ring where Moxley was attacked from behind by a masked man.

Lowering his mask, it was NJPW star, and number one contender to Moxley’s IWGP US Championship, KENTA. KENTA picked Moxley back up and hit Go To Sleep on the champion, eventually leaving the ring to let Omega celebrate over his rival.

As noted, the two are set to meet for the title at NJPW New Beginning USA 2021 on February 26. Moxley had previously confronted KENTA on this past week’s episode of NJPW Strong.