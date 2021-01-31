NJPW has announced IWGP US Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley will defend his title against KENTA on February 26 at New Beginning USA 2021.

As noted, Moxley appeared at the end of yesterday’s NJPW Strong to confront KENTA.

NJPW also announced several other main event matches for New Beginning USA 2021 such as Rey Horus vs. TJP on February 5, Chris Dickinson & Danny Limelight vs TJP & Ren Narita on February 12, and El Phantasmo vs. Lio Rush on February 19.

The New Beginning USA 2021 main event matches will be able on NJPW Strong. Strong is available to watch on FITE.