New Japan Pro-Wrestling is gearing up for the 32nd annual G1 Climax tournament. Set to run from July 16th to August 18th, the tournament has a unique format this year — four blocks of seven wrestlers (as opposed to the traditional two blocks) will compete against one another, with the four block winners facing off in the semi-finals on August 17th.

NJPW announced all 28 participants back at their Dominion event, and then announced the block lineups at Monday’s New Japan Road show. At Tuesday’s New Japan Road show, the company announced the schedule of matches for the tournament.

The new format is notable for the large amount of off-time the wrestlers will likely receive. Usually a jampacked schedule of back-to-back-to-back hard-hitting marathons, this year’s tournament has each block represented by only one or two matches per show, allowing plenty of time for rest, recovery, and recuperation.

It should also be noted that the announced matches do not represent the cards for the upcoming tournament — the match order will likely change between now and broadcast, and it is still possible for undercard tag matches to be announced in the coming weeks.

All shows will be available on NJPWWorld.com, and WrestlingINC.com will be providing full coverage.

NJPW G1 Climax 32 Schedule

7/16, Hokkaido, 4am ET

A Block: Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb

B Block: SANADA vs. Jay White

C Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Aaron Henare

D Block: Will Ospreay vs. El Phantasmo

7/17, Hokkaido, 1am ET

A Block: Toru Yano vs. JONAH

B Block: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Taichi

C Block: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. KENTA

D Block: Shingo Takagi vs. Juice Robinson

7/20, Miyagi, 5:30am ET

A Block: Lance Archer vs. Bad Luck Fale

B Block: Tama Tonga vs. Chase Owens

C Block: Hirooki Goto vs. Tetsuya Naito

D Block: David Finlay vs. Yujiro Takahashi

7/23, Tokyo, 5:30am ET

A Block: Kazuchika Okada vs. Toru Yano

B Block: Jay White vs. Tomohiro Ishii

C Block: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Aaron Henare

D Block: YOSHI-HASHI vs. Shingo Takagi

7/24, Tokyo, 2am ET

A Block: Jeff Cobb vs. Bad Luck Fale

B Block: SANADA vs. Taichi

C Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tetsuya Naito

D Block: El Phantasmo vs. Yujiro Takahashi

7/26, Tokyo, 5:30am ET

A Block: Tom Lawlor vs. Lance Archer

B Block: Great-O-Khan vs. Chase Owens

C Block: KENTA vs. EVIL

D Block: David Finlay vs. Juice Robinson

7/27, Tokyo, 5:30am ET

A Block: Toru Yano vs. Bad Luck Fale

B Block: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tama Tonga

C Block: Hirooki Goto vs. Aaron Henare

D Block: Will Ospreay vs. Yujiro Takahashi

7/30, Aichi, 4am ET

A Block: Tom Lawlor vs. JONAH

B Block: SANADA vs. Great-O-Khan

C Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

D Block: David Finaly vs. Shingo Takagi

7/31, Aichi, 3am ET

A Block: Kazuchika Okada vs. Bad Luck Fale

A Block: Jeff Cobb vs. Lance Archer

B Block: Jay White vs. Chase Owens

C Block: Tetsuya Naito vs. EVIL

D Block: Juice Robinson vs. YOSHI-HASHI

8/2, Shizuoka, 5:30am ET

A Block: Toru Yano vs. Tom Lawlor

B Block: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Great-O-Khan

B Block: Tama Tonga vs. SANADA

C Block: Hirooki Goto vs. KENTA

D Block: David Finlay vs. Will Ospreay

8/5, Ehime, 6am ET

A Block: JONAH vs. Jeff Cobb

B Block: Taichi vs. Chase Owens

C Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. EVIL

C Block: Tetsuya Naito vs. Aaron Henare

D Block: Juice Robinson vs. Yujiro Takahashi

8/6, Osaka, 4am ET

A Block: Toru Yano vs. Lance Archer

B Block: Great-O-Khan vs. Jay White

C Block: Hirooki Goto vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

D Block: El Phantasmo vs. YOSHI-HASHI

D Block: Shingo Takagi vs. Will Ospreay

8/7, Osaka, 1am ET

A Block: Kazuchika Okada vs. JONAH

A Block: Tom Lawlor vs. Bad Luck Fale

B Block: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Chase Owens

C Block: Aaron Henare vs. EVIL

D Block: Juice Robinson vs. El Phantasmo

8/9, Hiroshima, 5:30am ET

A Block: JONAH vs. Lance Archer

B Block: Tama Tonga vs. Taichi

B Block: SANADA vs. Chase Owens

C Block: Tetsuya Naito vs. KENTA

D Block: YOSHI-HASHI vs. Yujiro Takahashi

8/10, Hiroshima, 5:30am ET

A Block: Kazuchika Okada vs. Tom Lawlor

B Block: Tama Tonga vs. Great-O-Khan

C Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto

C Block: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. EVIL

D Block: David Finlay vs. El Phantasmo

8/13, Tokyo, 5am ET

A Block: Toru Yano vs. Jeff Cobb

B Block: Taichi vs. Jay White

C Block: Aaron Henare vs. KENTA

D Block: YOSHI-HASHI vs. Will Ospreay

D Block: Shingo Takagi vs. Yujiro Takahashi

8/14, Nagano, 2am ET

A Block: Tom Lawlor vs. Jeff Cobb

B Block: Taichi vs. Great-O-Khan

C Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. KENTA

D Block: YOSHI-HASHI vs. David Finlay

8/16, Tokyo, 5am ET

A Block: Kazuchika Okada vs. Lance Archer

A Block: JONAH vs. Bad Luck Fale

B Block: Tomohiro Ishii vs. SANADA

B Block: Jay White vs. Tama Tonga

C Block: Hirooki Goto vs. EVIL

C Block: Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

D Block: Shingo Takagi vs. El Phantasmo

D Block: Will Ospreay vs. El Phantasmo

8/17, Tokyo, 5am ET

Semi-final match

Semi-final match

8/18, Tokyo, 5am ET

G1 Climax 32 Final Match

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts