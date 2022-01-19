During his recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast, WWE SmackDown Superstar Kofi Kingston was asked if he and his New Day stablemates have ever discussed a match with wrestlers from outside WWE, especially after news broke of Impact Wrestling’s Knockouts Champion Mickie James entering the the Women’s Royal Rumble.

“Absolutely, we talk about working with The Elite all the time,” Kingston responded. “We talk about having a six-man [tag team match] with The Elite, that would be great. We kind of touched it when we played them in Street Fighter at E3 [in 2018]. That wasn’t supposed to happen, we were surpised [that we got the approval from WWE]. We thought at some point it would get pulled, you know?

“We were expecting to be told, ‘Wait, a minute, we don’t know who these guys are. You can’t be out there, socializing and acknowledging people from other universes.’ But here we are man, it’s crazy. It’s a great thing.”

Kingston continued, “For us to be openly crossing bridges, and opening forbidden doors – it’s really exciting! It’s fitting that the first person announced was Mickie James, right? “It’s wild. You never thought you’d see someone from another promotion come to our WWE Universe. It opens up a lot of doors – hopefully.”

Last year, The Young Bucks proclaimed via Twitter that they would eventually wrestle The New Day.

As noted, Kofi Kingston also spoke to Bleav In Pro Wrestling on the news of Impact Wrestling’s Knockouts Champion Mickie James walking through the “Forbidden Door” later this month.

Now that @wwe is working with other companies, @TrueKofi is holding out hope to get New Day Vs. The Elite & is excited to see @MickieJames at the #RoyalRumble Full Interview: https://t.co/sADsRObYOa pic.twitter.com/tAVhEOJeds — BATTLE (@battleonair) January 18, 2022

