AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks updated their Twitter bio today to proclaim they will eventually wrestle The New Day.

“One day we’ll wrestle New Day & everyone will rejoice. Remember this bio.”

Fans may remember back in 2018 when The Young Bucks and FTR (fka WWE’s The Revival) said something similar, and it indeed happened last year in AEW.

The ongoing feud between The New Day and The Elite has gone back years with each sides making subtle (and not so subtle) references to one another.

In 2018, the two sides met not in the ring, but at E3 for a best-of-three series in Street Fighter V. The New Day ended up winning 2-1. In a rare occurrence, WWE even wrote about the showdown featuring non-WWE stars.

Back in January of 2020, The Young Bucks said a match against The New Day “was close to happening at one point,” but fell through.

Last month, Omega commented on if he thought AEW and WWE would ever end up working together, so the potential dream match could actually go down.

“The one huge crossover, will you ever see WWE team up with anybody?” Omega asked. “Who knows? I feel as the world evolves and changes and time goes by, people become more open-minded to everything, whether it be the wrestlers themselves, people in the office, the fans. I wouldn’t hold my breath but at the same time I would never say it’s impossible.”