The Revival & The Young Bucks Say They Will Wrestle One Day

A hot topic on social media during tonight's WWE RAW was a potential match between The Revival and The Young Bucks.

Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks took to Twitter during the show and tweeted about possibly wrestling Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder in the future, following Dawson's "singles" loss to The Lucha House Party.

Matt wrote, "One day we'll wrestle The Revival & everyone will rejoice. Remember this tweet."

Dash responded to Matt's tweet with a similar promise. He wrote, "One day we'll wrestle The Young Bucks & everyone will rejoice. Remember this tweet."

Dawson also chimed in with a clock emoji, counting down the days until the two teams do battle in the ring.

You can see their tweets below:

One day we'll wrestle The Revival & everyone will rejoice. Remember this tweet. — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) December 4, 2018