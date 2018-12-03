The Young Bucks Admit Some Fans Have Turned On Them Due To WWE Rumors

The Young Bucks have been with New Japan since 2013 and with Ring of Honor since before that, but must all good things come to an end? It's no secret that the brothers' contracts are up at the end of 2018, and there has been rampant speculation that they (along with Cody) could show up in WWE in 2019.

While most would think signing with WWE would be a step forward, The Bucks possibly view it as a step backward considering everything they've done for pro wrestling without WWE's platform. Matt and Nick Jackson joined The Wrestling Perspective Podcast recently where they talked about how they have changed the landscape of pro wrestling.

"It's hard to take it all in because we are currently living through it so we don't know the exact effects," said Nick. "But like you said, the fans and the boys tell you and you read about it, which is humbling, but at the same time it is hard to accept how giant the impact has been.

"I feel like we are pretty self-aware of what we cultivate and created these last few years especially because we are at the forefront of this, and I think that I see a lot of the boys and the fans look to my brother and I as a symbol of hope that anyone can do it if these two guys can do it. We had our struggles and ups and downs but we never really had to sell out. We did it 'Do It Yourself.' I feel like we are a big symbol of doing it for yourself. For getting the job done and never having to actually go to someone to convince some guy that we are good; we know that we are good. That is a powerful thing to have."

Nick then talked about how he and Matt have essentially become wrestling entrepreneurs in the way they've handled their careers. The path they've chosen to stay outside of WWE has allowed them a certain amount of freedom and that's something that others can relate to.

Nick also said that "Being the Elite" isn't just the name of their YouTube channel, but it's a state of mind that can be applied to all walks of life.

"We talk about being the Elite and changing the world, we want to change the world for the positive. We want to make the world a better place. We want to teach people and show people that you can truly do anything on your own. We have a children's book that says you can be elite at anything as long as you have a big heart, which you can. It's funny because you hear that your whole life from adults and people who have made it, and we have made it and we have done it without having to go corporate and going to sell out," said Nick.

"I think that we have such a positive influence on the boys that if we were to go now at this point, I don't know if it would kill the boom or crush the dreams of people, even if they don't realize it. I think we do realize that we give them hope, and I think if we did [leave] now, I don't know what kind of impact that would leave on the industry. I think people would be let down.

Unlike many wrestlers who just do it for the paycheck, The Bucks actually care about how their fans feel and how they would respond if they were to leave everything they've created themselves and join the corporate monster that is the WWE.

"We noticed a lot of fans were turning on us because they look to us as influencers, and as a sign of hope, so when rumors were circulating [about going to the WWE] and they still are to be honest, it breaks their hearts," stated Nick.

"It concerns us too," added Matt. "We don't want to make the wrong decision on what we do career wise. We are always thinking about our fans because it is how we got to this point in our careers."

Hearing about the fan reaction whenever the thought of going to WWE is brought up makes Nick self-reflective and he wonders if their fans are only fans because The Bucks have chosen to go against the norm.

"It makes us think though, well, do you like us mostly because we don't work [for WWE]? Therefore, you wouldn't like us if we went there? What is the main reason you like us? I think a lot of it is the rebel they see in us as the wrestlers," admitted Nick. "They see us as the guys that are different, and if we go [to WWE] would they see us like everybody else?"

