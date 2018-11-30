Exclusive: Joe Koff Says He Does Not See The Young Bucks And Cody Rhodes In ROH Next Year

Joe Koff has been the man in charge at Ring of Honor since being named Chief Operating Officer in 2011. He's seen the promotion reach amazing heights and the 2018 year may go down as the best ever for the company.

But many of ROH's biggest stars have reached a fork in the road concerning their futures. Cody, The Young Bucks, Hangman Page and others have contracts up at the end of the year, and they've been coy as to what their futures hold. Koff spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman for our upcoming WINCLY podcast and was anything but coy when he answered if he sees Cody and The Bucks in ROH come 2019.

"I don't think so, and I don't think that's new news either," Koff revealed. "They definitely have something in mind… and I'm very thankful for Cody and The Young Bucks and Page and their contributions to ROH.

"They were part of our great year. They'll always be a part of the ROH family and I'm always excited when people choose to take a different direction or go in a different direction because it's exciting for them as they embark on the next chapter of their lives."

Koff's comments sounded like decisions have already been made on the sides of Cody and The Young Bucks. He then talked about how ROH's platform allows for stars to be created and he's grateful for those wrestlers who are sticking around.

"These guys are very good marketers and very strong," Koff admitted. "Throughout the years, we've provided wrestlers a unique platform to showcase their talents to worldwide audiences. We're so proud of our wrestlers, who've not only gone on to successful careers outside of ROH, but [also] the ones who have continued to stay here because they understand what ROH represents."

But before 2019 rolls around, there is still business to take care of in 2018 and that comes at the Final Battle pay-per-view. Cody is challenging champion Jay Lethal for the ROH World Title and Cody says if he wins the belt, then he's taking it into free agency.

Koff weighed in on the possibility that his world championship could be around the waist of someone not under contract with ROH.

"If he does it, then we'll have to deal with it," Koff said on Cody winning the title. "I think Jay's a formidable competitor. He's been a great champion and I don't think it will be a walk in the park for either. But as always, the best man will win and that speaks to itself."

