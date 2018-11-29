Jim Ross Talks Cody Rhodes And Young Bucks Rumored Promotion, Reports Of His Involvement

The talk around the wrestling world is the rumored new promotion that Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks are trying to launch. Every day it seems there is a new name attached to this promotion which doesn't even exist yet, and Jim Ross has frequently been mentioned as part of it.

On the latest edition of his podcast, Ross addressed those rumors head-on and made it clear that he's not in business with Cody or anybody at this time.

"[We are] assuming one or two things in my opinion," Ross said about the rumored promotion. "It's either going to never happen because a TV deal could not be acquired or the TV deal is going to be finalized and it's going to be big… Feast or famine.

"The trademark thing with the Khan Family obviously got everyone's sensor stirred up again... Two things you have to have to start a wrestling company: Television…Talent. In that order."

Ross then says that the promotion would need a major TV contract and not something like Impact Wrestling has with Pop TV. If they can't obtain that, then they don't need any talent.

"If they don't get TV, there is no company," stated Ross. "I've been rumored to be in every role of this company, and I swear to God it's eye-rolling. At one point it's [Chris] Jericho and me, which I thought was really stupid. Me and Jericho are going to spend all of the money we've made over the years to get into the wrestling business? Are you crazy? Are you nuts?

"Then it's we're not involved at all and it's these other guys who are the movers and shakers...There ain't nothing to move here, folks. There ain't nothing to shake."

Everything to this point has just been speculation about the company and Ross says dominoes will really start to fall come 2019.

"I think activity, whether good, bad or indifferent, will escalate in the new year," said Ross. "TV networks are already in the decision-making mode because I know those talks have been ongoing. But I'm not in that loop. I'm not pitching to anybody. I don't have a job. I don't work for them… at this point in time.

"It's either not going to happen because the best TV situation could not be earned, or it's going to be big."

The Khan Family that Ross referenced owns the Jacksonville Jaguars of the NFL and Fulham F.C. of the EPL. They are billionaires and Ross says that they aren't going to want anything less than a top-notch product.

"If it happens I can't imagine the Khan Family is going to want to have a show that looks like a lesser quality-looking show than WWE," stated Ross.

