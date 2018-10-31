Jim Ross Jokes About New Wrestling Promotion, Amber Nova - Maxim Note, MLW On FITE TV, Ace Austin

- WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross did a Q&A on the Chris Jericho cruise earlier this week. Wrestling Inc. reader Melissa Ramos was on the cruise and noted that during the Q&A, J.R. joked that someone is going to start a new wrestling company to put an end to the "bulls--t" like WWE trying to stop Rey Mysterio from going on the cruise. J.R. then said that someone would take his words out of context for clickbait. He said that he was kidding and he is under contract with AXS and WWE.

See Also The Young Bucks Say That The Elite Is No Longer Part Of The Bullet Club

- MLW is now available on FITE. The first episode, MLW Fusion: Episode 27, premiered this week with a bout pitting "Filthy" Tom Lawlor against former World Heavyweight Champion Shane "Swerve" Strickland.

- Speaking of MLW, "The Ace of Spades" Ace Austin will make his debut for the promotion at MLW FIGHTLAND against Myron Reed next week in Chicago. The November 8th card is an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS. Tickets are on sale now starting at $10 at MLWTickets.com.

- Indie wrestler Amber Nova finished third in the nationwide Maxim 2019 Cover Girl contest. Nova thanked fans for their support in the Instagram post below. Nova will also be hosting her first event on Saturday, November 3 at 3 pm under the I Believe in Wrestling banner with Larry Zbyszko, Wes Brisco, Jesse Neal, and more from the BELIEVE / Team Vision Dojo roster. You can get more details at ibelieveinwrestling.com.