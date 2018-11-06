Jim Ross On "All In 2" Rumors, Why "All In" Worked

Recently on The Jim Ross Report, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross shared his thoughts on the success of ALL IN, the largest independent professional wrestling pay-per-view event in history. Also on the podcast, Ross made mention of a rumor that was going around Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager At Sea as to when ALL IN 2 may be held.

According to Ross, ALL IN was a great success because Cody [Rhodes] and The Young Bucks turned the event into a cause that all pro wrestling fans could get behind.

"They created that event like it was a cause. It was a cause that all wrestling fans, to some degree, could relate to. So the cause caused emotional investment and there's your money. And so, whether it is a cause, an emotional investment in a thing, a person, a match…" Ross continued, "they created a cause and everybody got on their bandwagon to support the cause. It's like a very positive political party. None of this 'this side of the aisle, that side of the aisle' bulls--t. It was really, really good and I was proud of those cats."

Additionally, Ross made mention of the rumor on the 'G.O.A.T. On A Boat' cruise that ALL IN 2 will take place in May of 2019.

"I know that the rumor on the boat is they're going to do another one in May," Ross divulged. "Rumor and innuendo, but that's about right, about one a year. The old wrestling promoter would say, 'well, I can do two a year.' Oh yeah, then it's, 'let's do one monthly.' Do you know what I mean? Nothing is ever enough in that respect.

"So I think, those kids have a good little nucleus there and their futures are all very bright. The nice thing that strikes me about The Young Bucks and Cody, among these other cats that are here [on Jericho's cruise] like Marty Scurll, I got that right, and of course Kenny Omega."

