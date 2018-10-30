Jim Ross Addresses Rumors That He's Going To Start A Pro Wrestling Promotion

Recently on The Jim Ross Report, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross took a moment to address the rumors that he is starting a new professional wrestling promotion. Without expressly denying the reports, Ross joked that the rumors are "absurd".

"I've got to get something off my chest." Ross continued, "I feel like I'm obligated to update folks on the rumor of me and others getting involved in a promotion. I am going to break the news here tonight that there will be a new promotion. I will be involved in it. I have some thousandaires who are also looking to invest in my new idea, the World Domino League where we will double sixes like a b---h. So we shake the bones in J.R.'s World Domino League. And stay tuned with more information coming, which is about as absurd as the rumors last week about all this data that was compiled. Jesus, almighty. Oh well. Fun stuff."

Ross then poked fun at the reporters who wrote on the story, saying that they are so creative that they may find work writing fiction.

"We should get those guys hooked up with Paul O'Brien while writing Slobberknocker 2 and get some storyline ideas or something. And maybe these guys are so creative that if there is a new promotion, maybe they'll be hired as writers." Ross added, "that ain't too likely."

If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit The Jim Ross Report with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: The Jim Ross Report